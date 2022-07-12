News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who attacked woman subject to 'dangerousness' report

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM July 12, 2022
A 41-year-old man who attacked a woman will be sentenced in September after the probation service has prepared a report considering whether he is a dangerous offender.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday ( July 11) via a prison video link was Dean Burgess of Gardenia Walk, Colchester.

He pleaded guilty to wounding a woman with intent to do her grievous bodily harm on June 10 this year.

Judge David Pugh adjourned sentence to allow the probation service to consider the issue of dangerousness.

Burgess will either be sentenced during the week commencing September 5 or a further case management hearing will be held.

Judge Pugh remanded Burgess in custody.

Colchester News

