Prosecutors to consider charges over death of Stuart Lubbock in 2001

Michael Steward

Published: 9:26 AM May 4, 2021    Updated: 9:35 AM May 4, 2021
Stuart Lubbock's body was found at Michael Barrymore's home

Stuart Lubbock's body was found in a swimming pool at Michael Barrymore's home - Credit: PA

Prosecutors are to consider whether to charge a 50-year-old man over the death of Stuart Lubbock at Michael Barrymore's Essex home in 2001. 

Essex Police said a file is to be submitted "imminently" to the CPS for consideration following a "substantial and detailed investigation".

The suspect, who has not been named, was arrested in Cheshire on March 17 on suspicion of murder and indecent assault after "significant new information" came to light, the force said.

Three judges have ruled in favour of Essex Police that Michael Barrymore is "entitled to nominal da

Mr Lubbock had been attending a party at entertainer Michael Barrymore's luxury home - Credit: PA

He has since been released under investigation.

Mr Lubbock had been attending a party at Barrymore's luxury home in Roydon with eight other people on March 31, 2001, when he died.

A post-mortem examination showed the 31-year-old had suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted.

Alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.

The coroner recorded an open verdict.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Following our substantial and detailed investigation, we will imminently be submitting a file to the CPS for their consideration and decision."

Essex

