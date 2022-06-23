Man who sexually assaulted woman refuses to attend sentencing

Feroze Khan will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A sentencing hearing for a man who has admitted sexually assaulting a woman more than 10 years ago in Newmarket has been adjourned.

Thirty-year-old Feroze Khan, who is in custody, was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (June 23) but refused to attend.

At an earlier hearing he pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault dating back to January 2012.

The court heard that the investigation into the Newmarket sexual assault was halted in 2014, but after Khan, of Longford Court, London,was convicted of another offence at Harrow Crown Court in 2017, his DNA provided a match.

The court heard that there was CCTV footage from the night in 2012.

Recorder Jeremy Benson adjourned the case until July 12 for a 45-minute hearing and asked the probation service to prepare a report to consider the issue of dangerousness.

He also requested that an interpreter should attend the hearing.