Woman can't collect daily medicine after vandals destroy mobility scooter

A Mildenhall woman's mobility scooter has been 'completely destroyed' after vandals severed the wiring, preventing her from leaving her home. - Credit: Reginald Barker

A Mildenhall woman was left trapped in her home after vandals "completely destroyed" her mobility scooter by severing the wiring.

Kim uses a mobility scooter to collect daily medication for her rheumatoid osteoporosis, hip pain, multiple back fractures and fibromyalgia.

She was returning from a local shop on Tuesday, August 16 when her mobility scooter ran out of battery and came to a halt – forcing her to "hobble" the rest of the way home.

"I had to lie down for the rest of the day, I was just exhausted," she said.

When she returned the next day, Kim discovered that it had disappeared from the spot where she had last seen it.

The community are raising funds to buy Kim a new mobility scooter and insurance. - Credit: Reginald Barker

The scooter was later found by Great Heath Academy teaching assistant Reg Barker, who said he had caught a group of young people dismantling it.

Reg pushed the scooter to Kim's house, where Kim said she soon realised it was "completely destroyed".

Reg said: "They'd smashed all the reflectors and taken out the wires. It's completely taken Kim's independence away so I wanted to do something to restore her faith in humanity."

With the help of others in Mildenhall, Reg has set up a GoFundMe page to buy Kim a new mobility scooter and some insurance.

He added: "I don't know Kim that well, but I've lived and worked in Mildenhall for 50 years. Everybody who lives here is in my heart and I think we should all do one thing to help somebody every day."

Reg found the mobility scooter with severed wiring and smashed reflectors. - Credit: Reginald Barker

Until enough cash is raised, volunteers are setting Kim up with a temporary scooter to ensure she can still collect her daily medicine from the town centre.

A police spokesman said: "The incident was reported to us on August 17. A woman reported her mobility scooter had been stolen and damaged.

"The scooter had broken down when being used on August 16, so the owner had to leave it.

"When she returned the next day to collect it, it had been removed. It was later located but had been badly damaged.

"Anyone who witnessed the scooter being taken or being damaged, or who has any information, is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting reference CAD 361 of August 17."