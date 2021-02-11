Drug dealer who hid cocaine inside Kinder Egg is jailed

Published: 11:46 AM February 11, 2021 Updated: 1:31 PM February 11, 2021

A drug dealer who was found with a Kinder Egg containing cocaine in Ipswich has been jailed.

On January 12 this year, officers from Suffolk police's South Sentinel team stopped a Peugeot 207 being driven by Diamant Sinani, 23, in Murray Road.

A search of the vehicle under the Misuse of Drugs Act recovered a Kinder Egg with a number of wraps containing white powder, suspected to be cocaine.

Sinani, of Guildford in Surrey, was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possessing a driving licence with intent to deceive and driving with no licence or insurance.

He was convicted at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and sentenced to 32 months in prison.

PC James Moughton, of the Sentinel team, said: "This conviction of Sinani is yet another example of Sentinel’s record of proactivity, reaping great results for our communities overall.

"The technology we use allows us to intercept offenders to disrupt activity, such as Sinani’s links to organised drug criminality. We can also seize their assets and then convict offenders to protect our local communities."