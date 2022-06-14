News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

2,000 litres of diesel stolen from east Suffolk farm

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:19 AM June 14, 2022
2,000 litres of diesel was stolen from a farm in Butley near Woodbridge

2,000 litres of diesel was stolen from a farm in Butley near Woodbridge - Credit: Google Maps

About 2,000 litres of diesel has been stolen from a farm in Suffolk.

The theft happened sometime between 8pm on Saturday, June 11 and midday on Sunday, June 12.

A farm business near Mill Lane in Butley was targeted as agricultural diesel was taken.

It comes after hundreds of litres of diesel was also recently stolen from Leiston.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/36468/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Woodbridge News

