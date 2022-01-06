News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
1,500 litres of diesel stolen in village fuel theft

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:08 PM January 6, 2022
Updated: 4:48 PM January 6, 2022
1,500 litres of diesel have been taken from a field in Snape. - Credit: Archant

An investigation is underway after 1,500 litres of diesel was stolen from a field in Snape.

The victim reported that a pump had been stolen along with the fuel between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Suffolk police said the pump had been cut off the fuel tank and the diesel taken from the tank. 

The incident is thought to have occurred between Tuesday, January 4 at 8pm and Wednesday, January 5 at 7.05am, just off Snape Road. 

Suffolk police is appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious between those times to contact them. 

The police have issued a guide to keeping heating oil stored in tanks safe. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
East Suffolk News

