Boat stolen from river in east Suffolk village

A boat named 'Barftub' has been stolen from the River Alde - Credit: Suffolk police

A boat has been stolen from a river in an east Suffolk village.

It was taken at some time between Sunday, April 3 and Tuesday, May 3 from a mooring on the River Alde at Simpson's Saltings in Hollesley, near Woodbridge.

The boat that has been stolen in east Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

The boat is described as a white and red coloured Bonwitco brand dinghy named 'Barftub'.

Anybody with any information, or who saw anyone behaving suspiciously in the vicinity is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference 26538/22.

