News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Boat stolen from river in east Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:42 PM May 6, 2022
Updated: 12:47 PM May 6, 2022
A boat named 'Barftub' has been stolen from the River Alde

A boat named 'Barftub' has been stolen from the River Alde - Credit: Suffolk police

A boat has been stolen from a river in an east Suffolk village.

It was taken at some time between Sunday, April 3 and Tuesday, May 3 from  a mooring on the River Alde at Simpson's Saltings in Hollesley, near Woodbridge.

The boat that has been stolen in east Suffolk

The boat that has been stolen in east Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

The boat is described as a white and red coloured Bonwitco brand dinghy named 'Barftub'.

Anybody with any information, or who saw anyone behaving suspiciously in the vicinity is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference 26538/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

Martin Young was jailed for 20 months at Cambridgeshire Crown Court today 

Suffolk Live News | Video

Speeding driver who caused death of 84-year-old man after crash jailed

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A car caught fire on the A12 in east Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Car bursts into flames in layby on A12

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna pictured during the Charlton game.

Football | Expert opinion

Mike Bacon: McKenna to Watford, but who would be more surprised?

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
A man has been charged after a stolen Ferrari crashed in a residential Ipswich road

Suffolk Live News

Man charged with 16 offences after stolen Ferrari crashes in Ipswich road

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon