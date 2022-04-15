Disgraced ex-Tory MP hit by fresh claim he propositioned a teen in Suffolk

A man has accused disgraced former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan of propositioning him at a party in Suffolk when he was a teenager, it has been reported.

The man claimed he met Ahmad Khan at a party in the county in August 2015 when he was 16 years old, according to the Guardian.

The man claims Ahmad Khan, who was then in his early 40s, offered to perform a sex act on him.

The accusations were made following Ahmad Khan's conviction on Monday for sexually assaulting a teenage boy at a party 14 years ago. The politician says he is determined to clear his name.

Jurors heard he forced the teenager to drink gin and tonic before dragging him upstairs and carrying out the attack at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old politician said he would resign, saying it is "intolerable" for voters in the West Yorkshire constituency to have muted representation while he appeals the conviction.

The Guardian said it is claimed the incident in 2015 took place in marquees and tents in a field in Suffolk.

Following his conviction, Ahmad Khan said he would write to the parliamentary authorities to confirm his intentions "shortly".

"I am now able to focus entirely on clearing my name. As I intend for this to be my only statement, I would like to apologise to my family and community for the humiliation this has caused them," he said.

Khan, who is gay and Muslim, added: "Questions surrounding sexuality in my community are not trivial, and learning from the press about my orientation, drinking and past behaviour before I became an MP has not been easy."