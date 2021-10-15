Dispersal order issued for Colchester town centre

Published: 4:57 PM October 15, 2021

A dispersal order has been put in place for Colchester this weekend - Credit: Essex Police

Measures to tackle anti social behaviour in Colchester town centre will come into effect this weekend.

Essex Police has put in place a dispersal order between 6pm Friday, October 15 until 6pm on Sunday, October, 17.

Inspector Jon Evans, from the Colchester community policing team, said: “We’re putting this order in place to ensure anyone working or going to Colchester town centre to enjoy themselves, can do so safely.

“We are taking this precautionary measure to prevent anti-social behaviour happening, especially ASB related to alcohol.

"Violence, drunkenness and ASB are not signs of a good night out, they are things that will spoil people’s fun and someone could get hurt.

“We want everyone to be safe, and prevention is the best way forward, hence the dispersal order.

“Incidents don’t just have an impact on a few people, businesses and venues in the town centre suffer too from alcohol-related anti-social behaviour."

The order will allow officers to move people suspected of causing anti social behaviour from the town centre.

The inspector added: “We will be watching for those who may be intent on spoiling everyone’s fun, ultimately putting themselves and others’ safety at risk.



