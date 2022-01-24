48 hour dispersal order in west Suffolk town after anti-social behaviour

Anti-social behaviour and assaults have been reported in Haverhill (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A two-day dispersal order is in place in Haverhill following a spate of anti-social behaviour and assaults.

Police in the west Suffolk town confirmed the order started at 6.25pm on Sunday and will last for 48 hours until Tuesday evening.

It is primarily in place around the Chalkstone estate, where police said a number of assaults on people known to each other have happened.

During the time the dispersal order is in place, officers will be able to direct anyone causing issues in the area to leave and not return.

If people refuse to follow an officer’s directions to disperse, they could receive a fine of up to £5,000 and a prison sentence of up to six months.

Inspector Matt Gilbert, of Suffolk police, said: "We imposed this order in response to some anti-social behaviour in the area and it gives officers extra powers when it comes to dealing with anti-social behaviour and we are focussing additional resources on tackling issues in this area.

"We hope that residents, parents and businesses will support our efforts to make the town centre a pleasant place for all who use it.

"This measure gives us more options, alongside our powers of arrest, when dealing with those causing problems.

"At the moment we know the behaviour of some individuals is adversely affecting the quality of life of residents and the order will help us to deal with groups who are committing anti-social behaviour."