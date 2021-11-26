News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dispersal order put in place for coastal town

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:56 PM November 26, 2021
A dispersal order has been put in place in Frinton-on-sea over the weekend

A dispersal order has been put in place in Frinton-on-Sea following reports of anti-social behaviour. 

The order will be in place from 8pm tonight, Friday, November 26, until 8pm on Sunday, November 28. 

The dispersal order does not prevent residents or visitors being in the area, but allows officers to disperse anyone behaving anti-socially to keep local communities safe.

Inspector Les Durling said: “We’ve put these powers in place to deal with offenders, disrupt and deter anyone intent on committing crime or disorder, and reduce the impact on local businesses and residents.

“We are investigating a group of individuals who we believe are responsible for causing these issues and will continue to carry out patrols and use the legislative powers available to us.

“I ask anyone who witnesses crime or anti-social behaviour, or has any information about these incidents, to report it to us.”

The dispersal order covers the area as below:

  • B1033 Connaught Avenue, inside the gates to the junction with the Esplanade
  • Esplanades west and east of Connaught Avenue, including the lower promenade and greensward either side of the promenade, including beach
  • Witton Wood Road, including the train station
  • Old Road and Old Way
  • Harold Grove, Harold Way and Harold Road.
  • Fourth Avenue
  • Third Avenue
  • Second Avenue
  • The Crescent
  • Queens Road
  • Raglan Road
  • Cambridge Road
  • St Mary's Road
  • Glebe Way
  • Greenway
  • Old Parsonage Way
  • Hadleigh Road
  • Oxford Road
  • Eton Road
  • Pole Barn Lane
