Dispersal order put in place for coastal town

A dispersal order has been put in place in Frinton-on-Sea following reports of anti-social behaviour.

The order will be in place from 8pm tonight, Friday, November 26, until 8pm on Sunday, November 28.

The dispersal order does not prevent residents or visitors being in the area, but allows officers to disperse anyone behaving anti-socially to keep local communities safe.

Inspector Les Durling said: “We’ve put these powers in place to deal with offenders, disrupt and deter anyone intent on committing crime or disorder, and reduce the impact on local businesses and residents.

“We are investigating a group of individuals who we believe are responsible for causing these issues and will continue to carry out patrols and use the legislative powers available to us.

“I ask anyone who witnesses crime or anti-social behaviour, or has any information about these incidents, to report it to us.”

