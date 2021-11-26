Dispersal order put in place for coastal town
- Credit: Essex Police
A dispersal order has been put in place in Frinton-on-Sea following reports of anti-social behaviour.
The order will be in place from 8pm tonight, Friday, November 26, until 8pm on Sunday, November 28.
The dispersal order does not prevent residents or visitors being in the area, but allows officers to disperse anyone behaving anti-socially to keep local communities safe.
Inspector Les Durling said: “We’ve put these powers in place to deal with offenders, disrupt and deter anyone intent on committing crime or disorder, and reduce the impact on local businesses and residents.
“We are investigating a group of individuals who we believe are responsible for causing these issues and will continue to carry out patrols and use the legislative powers available to us.
“I ask anyone who witnesses crime or anti-social behaviour, or has any information about these incidents, to report it to us.”
The dispersal order covers the area as below:
Most Read
- 1 Man caught massaging woman's leg by husband viewing home CCTV
- 2 Evicted Suffolk family of dying child given early Christmas presents
- 3 Suffolk beauty spots ranked among best in UK
- 4 Snow possible overnight as 50mph gusts set to arrive in Suffolk
- 5 Is this the cheapest house for sale in Suffolk?
- 6 Automatics out-of-reach and making the play-offs a real battle? The size of the task now facing Ipswich
- 7 Action taken to target second home owners exploiting tax loophole
- 8 Willow Tree Farm Shop & Cafe: 'A lovely blend of upmarket and informal'
- 9 'You can't kid supporters... we have to give them a lift' - Cook previews Crewe clash
- 10 Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in chest and arms
- B1033 Connaught Avenue, inside the gates to the junction with the Esplanade
- Esplanades west and east of Connaught Avenue, including the lower promenade and greensward either side of the promenade, including beach
- Witton Wood Road, including the train station
- Old Road and Old Way
- Harold Grove, Harold Way and Harold Road.
- Fourth Avenue
- Third Avenue
- Second Avenue
- The Crescent
- Queens Road
- Raglan Road
- Cambridge Road
- St Mary's Road
- Glebe Way
- Greenway
- Old Parsonage Way
- Hadleigh Road
- Oxford Road
- Eton Road
- Pole Barn Lane