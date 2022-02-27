News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Disqualified' driver arrested in Bury St Edmunds had missed court date

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:05 PM February 27, 2022
A person was arrested in Bury St Edmunds for driving without insurance or an a valid license

A person was arrested in Bury St Edmunds for driving without insurance or a valid license - Credit: NSRAPT

A motorist has been arrested for driving while disqualified and without insurance. 

The incident happened on Saturday February 26 in Bury St Edmunds.

A vehicle was stopped in the town by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, who found the driver was disqualified, and the vehicle was uninsured. 

The driver was also wanted for failing to appear in court. 

They were arrested, and their vehicle was seized. 

