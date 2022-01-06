Dog owner's pet 'bit police officer's leg' in Colchester

Jake Thorpe has pleaded not guilty to being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man has gone on trial accused of being the owner of a dog which allegedly bit an Essex police officer's leg in Colchester.

Police received some information regarding suspected drug dealing on Butt Road in Colchester on October 14, 2019, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Three police officers in plain clothes were on patrol in the area and they began following two men matching the description, the jury heard.

The court heard the pair were followed to Cavalry Road, Colchester, and near the pharmacy were seen talking to another man, 44-year-old Jake Thorpe.

Thorpe's dog, named Scampi, was present at the scene at the time, and the three men were told a search under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act would take place.

Giving evidence on the first day of the trial, PC Lewis Aleta, who was with PC Carly Mond and PC Paul Ager, said Thorpe did not comply with the search and was being obstructive.

Thorpe tried to walk away and police sergeant Tom Caton, who was already at the scene, tried to detain him, the court heard.

The animal then latched onto the PS Caton's leg and he "tried to shake the dog off", PC Aleta said.

PC Aleta said he was forced to kick the dog to get it off PS Caton's leg and another man then managed to get the animal under control.

PS Caton suffered a minor injury to his leg in the attack, the court heard.

PC Mond and PC Ager also gave evidence during the first day of the trial on Wednesday.

PC Ager described following the suspects to the Cavalry Road Pharmacy where Thorpe, who was known to officers, was seen in conversation with the men.

PC Ager said he saw the animal attack PS Caton's leg before PC Aleta managed to kick the dog off.

Thorpe, of Attlee Gardens, Colchester, has pleaded not guilty to being the owner of a dog which caused injury to a police officer while it was dangerously out of control.

The trial, which is expected to conclude by Friday, continues.











