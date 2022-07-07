'Dangerously out of control' dog injures another pet in west Suffolk

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a dog was left injured following an attack - Credit: Suffolk police

A dog was left needing veterinary treatment after being attacked by another pet in Haverhill.

Police are appealing for information after the incident, in which a dog that was described as "dangerously out of control" attacked another dog in Cleves Road on Sunday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are keen to speak to a man in the attached images in connection with the incident.

"He is pictured in a black hoodie, trousers and trainers with a leashed cream-coloured dog."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/41771/22.