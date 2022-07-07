News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Dangerously out of control' dog injures another pet in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:52 AM July 7, 2022
Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a dog was left injured following an attack

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a dog was left injured following an attack - Credit: Suffolk police

A dog was left needing veterinary treatment after being attacked by another pet in Haverhill. 

Police are appealing for information after the incident, in which a dog that was described as "dangerously out of control" attacked another dog in Cleves Road on Sunday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are keen to speak to a man in the attached images in connection with the incident.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a dog was left injured following an attack

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a dog was left injured following an attack - Credit: Suffolk police

"He is pictured in a black hoodie, trousers and trainers with a leashed cream-coloured dog."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/41771/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Haverhill News

Don't Miss

Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton celebrates.

Football

'We're going to push back!' - Ashton's message to Norwich City

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A man has been stabbed near a multi-storey car park in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man in 40s stabbed at town centre multi-storey car park

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
container ship Lowestoft Southwold

Mystery of container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast solved

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
There are delays on the A12 at Kelvedon amid planned fuel protests

A12 | Updated

Fuel protests: Twelve miles of queues reported on A12

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon