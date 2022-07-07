'Dangerously out of control' dog injures another pet in west Suffolk
Published: 11:52 AM July 7, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
A dog was left needing veterinary treatment after being attacked by another pet in Haverhill.
Police are appealing for information after the incident, in which a dog that was described as "dangerously out of control" attacked another dog in Cleves Road on Sunday.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are keen to speak to a man in the attached images in connection with the incident.
"He is pictured in a black hoodie, trousers and trainers with a leashed cream-coloured dog."
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/41771/22.