News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Dog owner avoids jail after pets attacked 10-year-old girl

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 6:30 AM April 8, 2022
David Perry has been charged in connection with an axe attack at the Bell Hotel in Clare

Karen Duff was handed a suspended sentence at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: ARCHANT

A woman has been handed a suspended prison sentence after her two German shepherd dogs attacked a 10-year-old girl in a Suffolk village. 

Karen Duff, 53, had denied two charges of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury in Capel St Mary but was convicted following a trial at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on March 15. 

The two dogs - named Ruby and Rhodie - were out of control when they injured the young girl on Windmill Hill, Capel St Mary, on August 3, 2020. 

A pre-sentence report was ordered by magistrates following Duff's conviction in March. 

The court heard that she had no previous convictions. 

At her sentencing hearing before magistrates in Ipswich on Thursday, Duff, of Windmill Hill, was told the offences were "serious". 

She was sentenced to six months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Seafront clean-up after high tides cause havoc
  2. 2 Organisations 'at wits' end' dealing with fuel crisis
  3. 3 Knife-wielding masked intruders attack people in their own home
  1. 4 All lanes reopened on A12 after six-vehicle crash
  2. 5 Call for new crossing point before a pedestrian is seriously hurt
  3. 6 'We've had quite a few come down with illness' - McKenna
  4. 7 Town charged by FA after defeat against Cambridge
  5. 8 Boy, 16, left with soft tissue damage after being dragged by van
  6. 9 Chestnut opens new pub with 'wow factor' glass dining room
  7. 10 Three generations of Suffolk Punches reunited at farm near Woodbridge

Duff was also handed a indefinite ban on owning or keeping a dog. 

Magistrates also ordered an immediate destruction order for Ruby. Duff's other dog, Rhodie, had previously died. 

Duff must also pay £500 in court costs, £500 in compensation to the victim, and a victim surcharge of £128. 

Suffolk Magistrates Court
Colchester News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

John Travolta, who has been spotted in Norfolk, is recording a film based on a Suffolk airbase 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Hollywood superstar John Travolta shooting film about Suffolk airbase

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 08-12-2021 of Manchester United's Charlie Savage warms up for the UEFA Champions Le

Football | Exclusive

Man United teens Savage and Fish train with Ipswich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Zouave Gooden, 19, from Romford, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in Ipswich. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Weeks before sex abuse trial former Ipswich RE teacher found dead

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
YouTube and Strictly Come Dancing stars have stayed at Wilderness Reserve in east Suffolk this past weekend

Suffolk Live News

YouTube and Strictly stars enjoy stay at east Suffolk resort

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon