Police appeal after 15-week-old puppy reported stolen

Published: 11:48 AM October 25, 2021

A 15-week-old Brindle Staffy puppy has been reported stolen from Sudbury after it broke away from its owner.

Police are appealing for help to locate Tessa who has been missing since 2pm on Thursday, October 21.

The puppy broke away from its owner and ran off across the fields near to Acton Lane in Sudbury, near the old airfield, still attached to her lead.

The owner now believes she has been stolen.

If anyone has seen a puppy similar to the one depicted or knows of its whereabouts they should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime number 37/59665/21.



