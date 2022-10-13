News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Dangerously out of control' attempt to bite woman in west Suffolk park

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:09 PM October 13, 2022
Suffolk police officer

Police are appealing after two dogs attempted to bite a woman during an incident in a Bury St Edmunds park - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing after two dogs attempted to bite a woman during an incident in a Bury St Edmunds park.

The incident happened at about 10.15am on Wednesday on a path near Mannock Drive. 

A woman was walking her dog when two dogs, who were both off their leads and have been described as a Border Collie and a Boxer, ran over and tried to attack her dog. 

As the woman tried to separate the "dangerously out of control" dogs, they then tried to bite her hands, wrists, and forearms, a spokesman for Suffolk police said. 

It was reported to Suffolk police that the owner of the dogs approached the woman, put them on leads and then ran off towards the Howard estate.

The suspects have been described as two men aged in the late 20s to early 30s, with brown hair. One of them was wearing glasses.  

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference: 65445/22.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

The Railway Farm Shop near Saxmundham

Retail

'It's been amazing': Owners of popular Suffolk farm shop to hand over reins

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are currently attending the incident in St Peter's Street 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man taken to hospital after medical emergency in Ipswich town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
East Town Park Haverhill

Suffolk Live News

Air ambulance called as child suffers medical emergency in Suffolk park

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Roy Keane is the favourite for the West Brom job while current Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna now appears on some betting lists

Football | News

Keane laughs off 'bizarre' West Brom link as McKenna enters betting picture

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon