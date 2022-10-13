'Dangerously out of control' attempt to bite woman in west Suffolk park

Police are appealing after two dogs attempted to bite a woman during an incident in a Bury St Edmunds park - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing after two dogs attempted to bite a woman during an incident in a Bury St Edmunds park.

The incident happened at about 10.15am on Wednesday on a path near Mannock Drive.

A woman was walking her dog when two dogs, who were both off their leads and have been described as a Border Collie and a Boxer, ran over and tried to attack her dog.

As the woman tried to separate the "dangerously out of control" dogs, they then tried to bite her hands, wrists, and forearms, a spokesman for Suffolk police said.

It was reported to Suffolk police that the owner of the dogs approached the woman, put them on leads and then ran off towards the Howard estate.

The suspects have been described as two men aged in the late 20s to early 30s, with brown hair. One of them was wearing glasses.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference: 65445/22.