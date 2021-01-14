Dogs seized in connection with attacks on sheep, people and pets

Published: 6:00 AM January 14, 2021

Two dogs have been seized as police conduct investigations

Two dogs have been seized in connection with a number of ongoing investigations following recent attacks on people and animals, police have said.

The dogs were seized by officers from an address in Brantham on Monday.

Police said they are carrying out further enquiries in relation to recent attacks on people, sheep and pets in Suffolk and Essex, and are exploring any possible links to other similar incidents.

Hadleigh Police tweeted on Tuesday: "Police have seized two dogs from an address in Brantham as we continue to investigate recent attacks on person/sheep/pets in surrounding area of Suffolk and Essex."

In December, a suspected dog attack in a field near East Bergholt saw 16 sheep killed and 28 more so badly injured they had to be put down.

Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting incident number: 37/1500/21.



