East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man admits domestic violence charges

Jane Hunt

Published: 12:44 PM July 29, 2022
A charge of burglary against Chantelle Kerry, from St Francis Court, Ipswich, has been dropped

Darren Cranmer will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on August 25 - Credit: Archant

A sentencing hearing for a 39-year-old Colchester man who has admitted offences of domestic violence has been adjourned to allow him to be assessed for a drug rehabilitation order.

Before Ipswich Crown Court via a prison video link on Friday (July 29) was Darren Cranmer, of Larch Close, Colchester.

He has admitted two offences of assaulting a woman causing her actual bodily harm on April 11 this year.

He has also admitted damaging a gearstick and a mobile phone.

Cranmer, who is in custody, will be sentenced on August 25 after he has been assessed for a drug rehabilitation requirement and an impact statement has been obtained from the victim of the offences.

Recorder Gabrielle Posner warned Cranmer that the fact she was adjourning the case was no indication as to the sentence he would receive.

Ipswich Crown Court
Colchester News

