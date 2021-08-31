News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bail date extended for man arrested on suspicion of murder

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:30 PM August 31, 2021   
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Newmarket. Poli

The bail date for the man arrested on suspicion of murdering Donna Price has been extended - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The bail date for a man arrested on suspicion of murdering a Newmarket mum has been extended - as another man arrested is released under investigation. 

The 57-year-old and 50-year-old, from Newmarket, were arrested on suspicion of murdering Donna Price, 43, after officers were called just after 10.10pm on Saturday, August 7 to New Cheveley Road.

An ambulance attended the scene but Ms Price was pronounced dead a short time later.

Early enquiries led detectives to believe this was an isolated incident, with no wider threat to the community.

A post-mortem examination into Ms Price's death found she had "fallen from a height" before she died. 

Shortly after the incident, police arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

The bail date for the 57-year-old arrested has been extended to Friday, November 5.

The 50-year-old arrested has been released under investigation.

Ms Price's son, Sirus Price, has paid tribute to his mother - saying she was "the best mum you could ever ask for".

Other members of the community also spoke about the sadness of the incident

