Bail date extended for man arrested on suspicion of murder
- Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN
The bail date for a man arrested on suspicion of murdering a Newmarket mum has been extended - as another man arrested is released under investigation.
The 57-year-old and 50-year-old, from Newmarket, were arrested on suspicion of murdering Donna Price, 43, after officers were called just after 10.10pm on Saturday, August 7 to New Cheveley Road.
An ambulance attended the scene but Ms Price was pronounced dead a short time later.
Early enquiries led detectives to believe this was an isolated incident, with no wider threat to the community.
A post-mortem examination into Ms Price's death found she had "fallen from a height" before she died.
Shortly after the incident, police arrested two men on suspicion of murder.
The bail date for the 57-year-old arrested has been extended to Friday, November 5.
The 50-year-old arrested has been released under investigation.
Ms Price's son, Sirus Price, has paid tribute to his mother - saying she was "the best mum you could ever ask for".
Other members of the community also spoke about the sadness of the incident.
Most Read
- 1 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
- 2 The ins and outs still expected on transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town
- 3 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
- 4 Deadline Day Live: Celina arrives but Town still in the market
- 5 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
- 6 Town closing in on Celina loan deal
- 7 Former Town striker Garner returns from Cyprus to join League One side
- 8 New £1.5m seaside restaurant aims for winter opening
- 9 Fuller Flavour: The hole Town still have to fill before window shuts
- 10 Several cars spotted driving wrong way on A14