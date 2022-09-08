Double murder probe launched after two women stabbed to death in home

A murder investigation has been launched after two people were found dead at a home in Great Waldingfield - Credit: charlotte Bond

A double murder investigation has been launched after two women were found dead in a home near Sudbury.

Emergency services were called to reports of concern for safety on the Heath estate, in Great Waldingfield, at about 9.55am on Thursday.

Officers gained entry to the property and discovered two women with stab wounds.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene, a Suffolk police spokesman said.

The spokesman added a seriously injured man was also found inside the property and was detained.

Coronation Rise was cordoned off while emergency services attend the incident - Credit: charlotte Bond

He was taken to hospital by air ambulance, where he remains in a serious condition.

A spokesman for the force said: "At this early stage of the investigation police believe that this is a contained incident and there is no wider threat to the community.

"Police understand that all three individuals were known to each other."

A Home Office post mortem for the two women is due to take place in the coming days.

Emergency services were called to a reported gas leak on the morning of the incident and a number of nearby properties were evacuated.

The scene has now been made safe and residents have been allowed back home.

The scene in Great Waldingfield - Credit: charlotte Bond

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anybody with any information related to the incident to contact the Major Investigation Team at Suffolk police by calling 101 and quoting the crime reference number 37/57943/22.