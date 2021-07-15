Man jailed for 13 years over historic rape of teenage girl

Published: 7:30 PM July 15, 2021

Simon Jacobs, of Dovercourt, has been jailed by a judge at the Old Bailey - Credit: Essex Police

An Essex man has been jailed for 13 years after being found guilty of raping a teenage girl almost two decades ago.

Simon Jacobs was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday, July 15, following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court in April.

The 60-year-old will have to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence, which comes following an in-depth investigation by Essex Police's Quest team, who specialise in non-recent sexual abuse.

Chelmsford Crown Court had heard how Jacobs, of Chase Lane in Dovercourt, left his victim "[living] in fear" and suffering the impact of "swirls of depression".

He was found guilty of six counts of sexual assault and three counts of rape.

Speaking following his sentencing at the central London court, detective sergeant Shirley Cole, of the Quest team, described Jacobs' crimes as "abhorrent".

DS Cole said: “Jacobs’ crimes were abhorrent and the fact that his victim, who was an innocent child, has carried feelings of guilt and shame for two decades is unforgiveable.

“I’m so sorry that she had to suffer at his hands, but I’m glad that, when she felt able to, she was confident in reporting the abuse to us."

DS Cole also praised the bravery of the woman throughout the investigation and subsequent trial.

She said: “The victim in this case has shown such courage and dignity throughout this process, and her honesty has led to a predator being convicted.

“I know it won’t undo everything that happened to her, but I do hope today’s result can lead her to learn to live, and to be free – just as I know she wants to be. DC Jane Egerton, who led on this case, worked tirelessly to secure justice, with equal amounts of compassion and determination.

“It’s never too late to tell your story and have your voice heard, so if you’ve been in a similar situation, no matter the time frame, please reach out to us. You can report through our website or by calling 101.”

