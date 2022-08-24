'Drink and drug driving kills' - Crackdown campaign launched by police

Suffolk Police have launched a summer campaign against drink and drug driving. - Credit: Archant 2015

Suffolk Police has launched a summer campaign against drink and drug driving.

The force are taking part in a nationwide, week-long campaign began on Monday (August 22) and runs until Sunday (August 28).

Coordinated by the National Police Chiefs’ Council the campaign aims to protect other road users from harm caused by people who drink and drug drive.

The crackdown will see officers from the joint Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) target dangerous and irresponsible drivers to try to prevent fatal and serious road traffic collisions.

The focuses of the campaign will be: drivers committing moving traffic offences; drivers suspected of drink/drug driving and as a result of spontaneous calls; premises, locations or areas where intelligence suggests drivers are offending; and drivers involved in collisions.

Suffolk’s Police & Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: "It beggars belief that despite the obvious dangers, too many drivers still take to the road under the influence of drink or drugs.

"It is particularly concerning to me that the NRPIF research shows drink-driving appears to be predominantly a young male problem – which sadly suggests these well-rehearsed safety messages are not being heeded by some of our younger, less experienced drivers, which does not bode well.

"All drivers need to understand that drink or drug driving risks lives and the lives of others, it is grossly irresponsible and selfish. I really hope this campaign, and the increased focus by our roads policing team especially over the bank-holiday weekend, makes people think twice.

"I hope that slowly but surely the message is getting through, this cavalier attitude to safety is completely unacceptable and I urge drivers to take note.

"Sadly too many drivers have still not learnt the lesson – drink and drug driving kills.”

National Road Policing Intelligence Forum (NRPIF) research has shown that drink driving is a big problem in young males under 30.



