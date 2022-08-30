Drink-driver arrested after car driven with burst front tyre
Published: 10:05 AM August 30, 2022
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A drink-driver was arrested after a car was seen being driven with a burst front tyre.
The incident happened last night, August 29, on the B1113 between Needham Market and Stowmarket.
According to police, a woman was arrested after a call from a member of the public who saw the car being driven with a burst front tyre.
The car allegedly hit the kerb "multiple times".
Police stopped the driver who provided a roadside breath sample of 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.
Police added that the driver will be charged and taken to court.