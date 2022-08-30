Drink-driver arrested after car driven with burst front tyre

A drink driver was arrested between Stowmarket and Needham Market last night - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A drink-driver was arrested after a car was seen being driven with a burst front tyre.

The incident happened last night, August 29, on the B1113 between Needham Market and Stowmarket.

According to police, a woman was arrested after a call from a member of the public who saw the car being driven with a burst front tyre.

Female has been arrested after a call from a member of the public observing her driving with a burst front tyre on the B1113 between #NeedhamMarket and #Stowmarket @PoliceStow and hitting the curb multiple times. Evidentially blew 79ugs and will be charged to court #PC1815 pic.twitter.com/3gB4gCp71k — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 29, 2022

The car allegedly hit the kerb "multiple times".

Police stopped the driver who provided a roadside breath sample of 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Police added that the driver will be charged and taken to court.