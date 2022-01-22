Police arrest driver after single car crash
- Credit: Mildenhall Police
A driver has been arrested following a single-vehicle crash near Bury St Edmunds.
Police came across the crash scene last night [Friday, January 21] in Risby.
Those inside the car were "thankfully" safe and well said Mildenhall Police as officers found the driver nearby.
The driver was given a roadside breath test which revealed he was nearly double the legal drink-drive limit.
The legal limit is 35mcgs but the driver blew 63mcgs.
On Twitter, Mildenhall Police wrote: “Whilst assisting Bury St Eds Police, officers came across this single vehicle RTC in Risby.
“The driver was arrested nearby after blowing 63ugs. Other occupants of the car thankfully are safe and well.”
On Thursday evening, a new driver crashed his mum's car, a week after passing in Risby.
A spokesman from Bury St Edmunds Police said that the young man was 'very lucky' to walk away with only small cuts.
