Police arrest driver after single car crash

A drink driver wrecked their car after crashing in Risby. - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A driver has been arrested following a single-vehicle crash near Bury St Edmunds.

Police came across the crash scene last night [Friday, January 21] in Risby.

Those inside the car were "thankfully" safe and well said Mildenhall Police as officers found the driver nearby.

The driver was given a roadside breath test which revealed he was nearly double the legal drink-drive limit.

The legal limit is 35mcgs but the driver blew 63mcgs.

A drink driver wrecked their car after crashing in Risby. - Credit: Mildenhall Police

On Twitter, Mildenhall Police wrote: “Whilst assisting Bury St Eds Police, officers came across this single vehicle RTC in Risby.

“The driver was arrested nearby after blowing 63ugs. Other occupants of the car thankfully are safe and well.”

On Thursday evening, a new driver crashed his mum's car, a week after passing in Risby.

A spokesman from Bury St Edmunds Police said that the young man was 'very lucky' to walk away with only small cuts.

Whilst assisting @BuryStEdsPolice #819 and #988 came across this single vehicle RTC in #Risby. Driver was arrested nearby, blowing 63ugs. Other occupants of the car thankfully are safe and well #Fatal4 #988 pic.twitter.com/eilXuvfhb0 — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) January 22, 2022

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.



