News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

65-year-old drink driver who drove with burst tyre disqualified

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:25 PM October 17, 2022
Updated: 2:46 PM October 17, 2022
A tank is being escorted through Suffolk on Monday (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman has been disqualified from driving, Suffolk police confirmed - Credit: Archant

A 65-year-old drink driver who drove with a burst tyre has been disqualified from driving.

The initial arrest was made on August 29 after a member of the public observed a car driving with a burst front tyre on the B1113 between Needham Market and Stowmarket.

According to police, the driver produced a roadside breath test reading of 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

On Monday, October 10, Stephanie Ball, of Orient Close, St Albans, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle when alcohol is above the legal limit.

She was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £138 and ordered to pay further costs of £85.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Needham Market News

Don't Miss

The Badingham White Horse

Pubs

Well-known east Suffolk pub up for sale six months after takeover

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo looks for an opportunity early in the second half.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 home loss to Lincoln unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Police were not aware of the mobile home being carried on the A14 in Suffolk

A14

Lorry carrying mobile home on A14 pulled over as police were not aware

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Road closed sign

Suffolk Live News

Road closed as emergency services attend crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon