65-year-old drink driver who drove with burst tyre disqualified
Published: 2:25 PM October 17, 2022
Updated: 2:46 PM October 17, 2022
A 65-year-old drink driver who drove with a burst tyre has been disqualified from driving.
The initial arrest was made on August 29 after a member of the public observed a car driving with a burst front tyre on the B1113 between Needham Market and Stowmarket.
According to police, the driver produced a roadside breath test reading of 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.
On Monday, October 10, Stephanie Ball, of Orient Close, St Albans, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle when alcohol is above the legal limit.
She was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £138 and ordered to pay further costs of £85.