65-year-old drink driver who drove with burst tyre disqualified

A 65-year-old drink driver who drove with a burst tyre has been disqualified from driving.

The initial arrest was made on August 29 after a member of the public observed a car driving with a burst front tyre on the B1113 between Needham Market and Stowmarket.

According to police, the driver produced a roadside breath test reading of 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Female has been arrested after a call from a member of the public observing her driving with a burst front tyre on the B1113 between #NeedhamMarket and #Stowmarket @PoliceStow and hitting the curb multiple times. Evidentially blew 79ugs and will be charged to court #PC1815 pic.twitter.com/3gB4gCp71k — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 29, 2022

On Monday, October 10, Stephanie Ball, of Orient Close, St Albans, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle when alcohol is above the legal limit.

She was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £138 and ordered to pay further costs of £85.