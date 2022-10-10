Driver abandons JCB after multi-vehicle crash in Suffolk

A JCB Telehandler was left abandoned after it was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in west Suffolk.

The incident happened at the crossroads with Brand Road at Great Barton, near Bury St Edmunds, at about 6.30pm on Tuesday, October 4.

A JCB Telehandler collided with several other vehicles before the driver abandoned it and left the scene in another car.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are not able to confirm how many other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who knows who was driving the JCB is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/63623/22.