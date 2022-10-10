News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Driver abandons JCB after multi-vehicle crash in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:42 PM October 10, 2022
The crash happened in Great Barton, west Suffolk

The crash happened in Great Barton, west Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

A JCB Telehandler was left abandoned after it was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in west Suffolk.

The incident happened at the crossroads with Brand Road at Great Barton, near Bury St Edmunds, at about 6.30pm on Tuesday, October 4.

A JCB Telehandler collided with several other vehicles before the driver abandoned it and left the scene in another car.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are not able to confirm how many other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who knows who was driving the JCB is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/63623/22.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

