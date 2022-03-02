Lost driver mistakenly attempts to enter RAF Lakenheath base
Published: 10:02 AM March 2, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
A lost driver accidentally attempted to enter the RAF Lakenheath base in west Suffolk last night.
Police cars on patrol near the base, near Thetford and Mildenhall, were called after receiving reports of a vehicle trying to drive past security gates.
The Ministry of Defence Police and US Air Force 48th Fighter Wing also responded to the incident.
Mildenhall police said on Twitter the driver was stopped and spoken to before entering the site.
The driver "turned out to be lost", police added.
