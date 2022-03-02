News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Lost driver mistakenly attempts to enter RAF Lakenheath base

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:02 AM March 2, 2022
Police were called to a vehicle attempting to enter RAF Lakenheath last night, March 1.

Police were called to a vehicle attempting to enter RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

A lost driver accidentally attempted to enter the RAF Lakenheath base in west Suffolk last night.

Police cars on patrol near the base, near Thetford and Mildenhall, were called after receiving reports of a vehicle trying to drive past security gates.

The Ministry of Defence Police and US Air Force 48th Fighter Wing also responded to the incident.

Mildenhall police said on Twitter the driver was  stopped and spoken to before entering the site.

The driver "turned out to be lost", police added.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Mildenhall News
Lakenheath News

Don't Miss

David and Kerri Woodward are being evicted from their privatley owned tenent house as the owner is s

Investigations | Special Report

'We're about to be made homeless because estate agents won't touch us'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The Badingham White Horse has been taking bookings while closed, according to customers. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Customers claim Suffolk pub has taken bookings while closed

Dominic Bareham

person
Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds.

Public save police officer from 'violent and aggressive' man

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A person was arrested in Bury St Edmunds for driving without insurance or an a valid license

Suffolk Live News

'Disqualified' driver arrested in Bury St Edmunds had missed court date

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon