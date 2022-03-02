Lost driver mistakenly attempts to enter RAF Lakenheath base

Police were called to a vehicle attempting to enter RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

A lost driver accidentally attempted to enter the RAF Lakenheath base in west Suffolk last night.

Police cars on patrol near the base, near Thetford and Mildenhall, were called after receiving reports of a vehicle trying to drive past security gates.

#NRT5 conducting proactive patrols tonight in #ForestHeath. A swift multi-agency response along with @MODPolice and @48FighterWing after reports of a vehicle trying to enter past security gates. Driver promptly stopped and spoken with who turned out to be lost!#TeamWork #PC1088 pic.twitter.com/wDsFIbxcKj — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) March 1, 2022

The Ministry of Defence Police and US Air Force 48th Fighter Wing also responded to the incident.

Mildenhall police said on Twitter the driver was stopped and spoken to before entering the site.

The driver "turned out to be lost", police added.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.