Driver arrested after car crashes into alpaca field in Sudbury

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:17 PM September 27, 2022
A driver was arrested after a car crashed into a field near to where alpacas were being kept

A driver was arrested after a car crashed into a field close to where alpacas were being kept.

The incident happened on Monday in Sudbury after a car was pursued from Colchester.

The driver of this vehicle was arrested

According to Essex Police, the vehicle had been reported as stolen earlier in the day.

After crashing into the field, the driver was arrested on suspicion of a string of offences.

The crash happened close to where this alpaca was being kept

In a tweet, Essex Police shared pictures of an alpaca, which was being kept nearby, and added that it was "not impressed with the new tyre marks in his field".

