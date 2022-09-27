Driver arrested after car crashes into alpaca field in Sudbury

A driver was arrested after a car crashed into a field near to where alpacas were being kept - Credit: Essex OSG

A driver was arrested after a car crashed into a field close to where alpacas were being kept.

The incident happened on Monday in Sudbury after a car was pursued from Colchester.

According to Essex Police, the vehicle had been reported as stolen earlier in the day.

After crashing into the field, the driver was arrested on suspicion of a string of offences.

This car failed to stop in @EPColchester and was pursued to #Sudbury where it crashed in a field. Vehicle reported stolen today to @SuffolkPolice. Driver arrested for multiple offences. We did find a witness in this Lama who is not impressed with the new tyre marks in his field! pic.twitter.com/Jg1pKitkUu — Essex OSG (@EssexOSG) September 26, 2022

The crash happened close to where this alpaca was being kept - Credit: Essex OSG

In a tweet, Essex Police shared pictures of an alpaca, which was being kept nearby, and added that it was "not impressed with the new tyre marks in his field".