Driver arrested after car crashes into alpaca field in Sudbury
Published: 1:17 PM September 27, 2022
- Credit: Essex OSG
A driver was arrested after a car crashed into a field close to where alpacas were being kept.
The incident happened on Monday in Sudbury after a car was pursued from Colchester.
According to Essex Police, the vehicle had been reported as stolen earlier in the day.
After crashing into the field, the driver was arrested on suspicion of a string of offences.
In a tweet, Essex Police shared pictures of an alpaca, which was being kept nearby, and added that it was "not impressed with the new tyre marks in his field".