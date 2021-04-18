News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver arrested after 12-year-old boy 'seriously injured' in crash

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:44 PM April 18, 2021    Updated: 5:45 PM April 18, 2021
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

A 12-year-old boy has been taken to hospital following a crash in Colchester - Credit: Staff

A driver has been arrested after a 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Colchester.

Essex Police said a car was in collision with a pedestrian shortly before 2.30pm today along Westway, near to the Middleborough roundabout.

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries.

A 31-year-old man from Colchester has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving and drug driving. 

The road closure is expected to lift soon, but motorists are urged to avoid the area where possible.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dash cam footage is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 or submit a report online. The incident number to quote is 646 of April 18.

