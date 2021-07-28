Van driver throws drugs out of window before arrest
Published: 8:08 PM July 28, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
A driver of a van who allegedly threw drugs out of the window of a vehicle on the A14, before stopping for police, has been arrested.
Police stopped the van near Bury St Edmunds and carried out a test on the vehicle which also found a positive drug wipe test for cannabis and other drugs found inside.
A police spokesman said the van was also found to be in a dangerous condition and 40% overweight with an insecure load.
The vehicle was later prohibited and the driver arrested for questioning.