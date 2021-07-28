Van driver throws drugs out of window before arrest

Published: 8:08 PM July 28, 2021

Drugs were thrown from a van before a stop and search carried out by police near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

A driver of a van who allegedly threw drugs out of the window of a vehicle on the A14, before stopping for police, has been arrested.

Police stopped the van near Bury St Edmunds and carried out a test on the vehicle which also found a positive drug wipe test for cannabis and other drugs found inside.

A police spokesman said the van was also found to be in a dangerous condition and 40% overweight with an insecure load.

Van driver decided to throw his drugs out of his window before stopping for #CVU #A14 #BSE.

• Drugs found

• positive drug wipe for cannabis

• Van 40% overweight

• Insecure load

• Dangerous condition

Vehicle #prohibited driver #arrested@BuryStEdsPolice#PC1787 #PC1320 pic.twitter.com/9oj9t14ZoH — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) July 28, 2021

The vehicle was later prohibited and the driver arrested for questioning.



