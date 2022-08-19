Van driver punches man in the head in A12 road rage incident

The assault was reported to have happened at this junction in Yoxford - Credit: Google Maps

A van driver punched a man in the head in an incident of road rage on the A12 in east Suffolk.

The incident happened at 6.40am on Thursday at the junction with Brook Street and the A1120 High Street in Yoxford.

According to Suffolk police, a man who was driving a black Honda Civic found his way onto the A12 junction from High Street blocked by a man driving a Transit van.

The Transit van driver got out of the vehicle in an "aggressive manner" and punched the Civic driver in the head before returning to his van and continuing northbound, police said.

The Transit driver is reported to have been driving "aggressively" along the A12 from the Woodbridge area, overtaking a number of vehicles.

Anyone who saw the assault or witnessed the Transit being driven in the manner described is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.