News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Van driver punches man in the head in A12 road rage incident

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:30 PM August 19, 2022
The assault was reported to have happened at this junction in Yoxford

The assault was reported to have happened at this junction in Yoxford - Credit: Google Maps

A van driver punched a man in the head in an incident of road rage on the A12 in east Suffolk.

The incident happened at 6.40am on Thursday at the junction with Brook Street and the A1120 High Street in Yoxford.

According to Suffolk police, a man who was driving a black Honda Civic found his way onto the A12 junction from High Street blocked by a man driving a Transit van.

The Transit van driver got out of the vehicle in an "aggressive manner" and punched the Civic driver in the head before returning to his van and continuing northbound, police said.

The Transit driver is reported to have been driving "aggressively" along the A12 from the Woodbridge area, overtaking a number of vehicles.

Anyone who saw the assault or witnessed the Transit being driven in the manner described is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
A12
A12 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town's Macauley Bonne during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture

Football | News

Ex-Town loanee Bonne looks set to depart QPR

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Marcus Harness scores at Burton Albion.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 win at Burton unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A summers day in the seaside village of Walberswick.

Suffolk village named among poshest places to live in UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a child died in Colchester

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after death of child

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon