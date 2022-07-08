News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Driver caught speeding at 100mph on A11 misread his speedometer

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:02 AM July 8, 2022
A driver was caught speeding at 100mph on the A11 this morning

A driver was caught speeding at 100mph on the A11 this morning - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver has been caught speeding at 100mph on the A11 and claimed he did not know how fast 70mph was in kph. 

The driver was caught on the road near Elveden on Friday morning.

In a tweet, the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Commercial Vehicle Unit carrying out checks on commercial vehicles on the A11, Elveden, when this car passes at 100mph. 

"Driver was not a UK resident so a roadside deposit of £500 was taken from him. 

"His speedo was in kph and he said he didn't know what 70mph was in kph."

Suffolk Live News
Norfolk Live News
A11 Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton celebrates.

Football

'We're going to push back!' - Ashton's message to Norwich City

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
container ship Lowestoft Southwold

Mystery of container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast solved

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Leeds United's Leif Davis applauds the fans after the final whistle

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Town keen on Leeds left-back Davis

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Middlewick Ranges in south-east Colchester will be used for housing

Housing News

Go-ahead for 1,000 new homes on controversial site

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person