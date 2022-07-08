Driver caught speeding at 100mph on A11 misread his speedometer

A driver was caught speeding at 100mph on the A11 this morning - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver has been caught speeding at 100mph on the A11 and claimed he did not know how fast 70mph was in kph.

The driver was caught on the road near Elveden on Friday morning.

In a tweet, the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Commercial Vehicle Unit carrying out checks on commercial vehicles on the A11, Elveden, when this car passes at 100mph.

"Driver was not a UK resident so a roadside deposit of £500 was taken from him.

"His speedo was in kph and he said he didn't know what 70mph was in kph."