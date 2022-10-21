News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Person detained on suspicion of drink-driving after crash off A14

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:32 AM October 21, 2022
One person has been detained on suspicion of drink driving after a crash in west Suffolk last night

One person has been detained on suspicion of drink-driving after a crash close to the A14.

Emergency services were called just after 7.30pm yesterday, October 20, to Fordham Road, just prior to the junction where it joins the A14, in Newmarket.

According to Suffolk police, there was a two-vehicle crash between a grey Nissan Navara and a white Volkswagen Caddy.

The road reopened just before 10.30pm

Police said injured parties were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by ambulance, but any injuries are not believed to be serious.

The road reopened just before 10.30pm.

