Provisional licence holder allegedly drove to work with no insurance

Holly Hume

Published: 11:38 AM March 2, 2021   
This car was seized by police in Sudbury on Sunday

This car was seized by police in Sudbury on Sunday

A man with only a provisional licence who is suspected of having no insurance has been reported after being stopped by police driving to work.

Sudbury police stopped the vehicle on Sunday, February 28, and say the driver didn't have the correct licence or insurance.

He allegedly told the officers that he was late work work, so needed to drive instead of walk the five-minute journey.

The car was seized and the driver has been reported for both offences.

