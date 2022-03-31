News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Drug courier dumped bag of cannabis in east Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 9:00 AM March 31, 2022
Lisa Bastiani will have to wait until December next year for her trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

David Akoto was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A drug courier who panicked when he saw police and dumped a bag of cannabis has avoided an immediate prison sentence. 

Police saw a vehicle being driven by David Akoto, 33, acting suspiciously near Hollesley on May 20 last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard. 

The car was driven into a cul-de-sac, and when the vehicle came back out, it was followed by officers, Danielle O'Donovan, prosecuting, told the court. 

He was eventually pulled over by police on the A12 and told officers he was trying to get to Heathrow Airport but was lost, the court heard. 

He told police he lived in London and was in Suffolk to see a girl, Ms O'Donovan said. 

Akoto also admitted being in possession of a small amount of cannabis. 

Police then returned to the cul-de-sac and discovered a carrier bag in a bush containing 142.8g of cannabis, the court heard. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman had sex with a dog named Buddy
  2. 2 Williams joins from Man United as 'head of recruitment'
  3. 3 Final details for 146 homes in Suffolk village set for approval
  1. 4 Road closed near Suffolk town after vehicle overturned in field
  2. 5 Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK
  3. 6 East Suffolk farm shop named one of the best in the UK
  4. 7 Police confirm woman's death at Castle Park
  5. 8 Men chased after interfering with car in Waitrose car park
  6. 9 See inside this amazing mill conversion for sale for half a million
  7. 10 Ashton aims for 28,000 Portman Road crowds

A neighbour was able to provide Ring doorbell footage to police which showed Akoto going to the boot of his car before dumping the bag in the bush, Ms O'Donovan said. 

In police interview, Akoto told officers he was in "significant debt" and he was on his way back to London when he saw police and panicked. 

In a pre-sentence report, Akoto revealed that this was the first time he had been transporting the drugs as one other time he made the journey was a "dry run". 

Akoto, of Cundy Road, east London, previously pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply. 

At the hearing, Ms O'Donovan asked for a further charge of possession of cannabis to lie on the file. 

Through his barrister, he apologised to Recorder Richard Atchley for being dressed in a tracksuit at the hearing as he had just come from work. 

Recorder Richard Atchley sentenced Akoto to three months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered forfeiture and destruction of the drugs found. 

He told Akoto to "keep out of trouble" and said if he didn't, the courts would see him again. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Woodbridge News
A12 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Jan Etherington with her dog Jagger on Walberswick beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holiday Destinations

'Heaven on earth' - Suffolk beach named one of the best in England

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
380124,Picture shows: Jac Naylor (ROSIE MARCEL) ,Jac Naylor (ROSIE MARCEL),13,0 00:00:00

BBC

Suffolk actor to return for final ever episode of Holby City

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A cold weather front moved across the east coast on Sunday bringing snowfall to many parts, includin

Suffolk Live News

Snow possible in Suffolk this week as warm spell ends

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Luke Woolfenden has been in outstanding form for Ipswich Town

Football | Exclusive

'I wanted to be anywhere but Ipswich... then it all changed' - Woolfenden

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon