Drug courier dumped bag of cannabis in east Suffolk

A drug courier who panicked when he saw police and dumped a bag of cannabis has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Police saw a vehicle being driven by David Akoto, 33, acting suspiciously near Hollesley on May 20 last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The car was driven into a cul-de-sac, and when the vehicle came back out, it was followed by officers, Danielle O'Donovan, prosecuting, told the court.

He was eventually pulled over by police on the A12 and told officers he was trying to get to Heathrow Airport but was lost, the court heard.

He told police he lived in London and was in Suffolk to see a girl, Ms O'Donovan said.

Akoto also admitted being in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

Police then returned to the cul-de-sac and discovered a carrier bag in a bush containing 142.8g of cannabis, the court heard.

A neighbour was able to provide Ring doorbell footage to police which showed Akoto going to the boot of his car before dumping the bag in the bush, Ms O'Donovan said.

In police interview, Akoto told officers he was in "significant debt" and he was on his way back to London when he saw police and panicked.

In a pre-sentence report, Akoto revealed that this was the first time he had been transporting the drugs as one other time he made the journey was a "dry run".

Akoto, of Cundy Road, east London, previously pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

At the hearing, Ms O'Donovan asked for a further charge of possession of cannabis to lie on the file.

Through his barrister, he apologised to Recorder Richard Atchley for being dressed in a tracksuit at the hearing as he had just come from work.

Recorder Richard Atchley sentenced Akoto to three months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered forfeiture and destruction of the drugs found.

He told Akoto to "keep out of trouble" and said if he didn't, the courts would see him again.