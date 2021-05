Drug dealer jailed for 43 months

Published: 5:17 PM May 18, 2021

Armand Mpita has been jailed for 43 months - Credit: ESSEX POLICE

A drug dealer who was caught dealing class A drugs on four separate days has been jailed for 43 months.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (May 18) for a plea hearing via a prison video link was 28-year-old Armand Mpita, of Manor Road, London.

He pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine on November 18 last year, supplying heroin and crack cocaine on November 20, supplying crack cocaine on November 24 and supplying heroin and crack cocaine on November 30 in Essex.

In addition to being jailed for a total of 43 months, the court issued a five year serious crime prevention order.