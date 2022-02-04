Drug dealer made £25,000, court hears

A drug dealer who was locked up for 40 months after he was found with 500 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in a Suffolk village made £25,000 from his criminal activities, a court has heard.

Twenty-year-old Ruhid Ullah was found by police asleep in the driver’s seat of an Audi that was blocking the driveway of a house in Main Road, Little Glemham on August 23, 2018, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The officers found Farrhin Rahman, also 20, asleep in the back of the vehicle and when a check was carried out on the Audi, it was discovered it had been stolen several days earlier in London and had false number plates.

Ullah and Rahman were seen passing items between them and a shoulder bag was found to contain 552 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of £5,000 as well as £461 cash and a knife.

Last year Rahman, of Chewton Road, London and Ullah, of Abbey Road, Camden, both denied possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply on August 23, 2018, and possession of a knife.

Ullah was found guilty by 11-1 majority verdicts after a trial and Rahman was found guilty by 10-2 majority verdicts.

Ullah was unanimously found guilty of handling stolen goods in relation to the car.

In July last year Ullah was sentenced to 40 months detention in a young offenders’ institution and Rahman was given 24 months.

On Thursday (February 3) a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court under the Proceeds of Crime Act heard that Ullah’s benefit from his offending was £24,890 but the available amount was only £461seized by police when he was arrested.

Judge Emma Peters made a confiscation order in the sum of £461.

During his trial Ullah claimed he and Rahman had travelled to Suffolk in the Audi with a man called James who was taking them to a party in the Ipswich area.

He said that when the car broke down James had gone to get help and he and Rahman had fallen asleep.

Rahman said she’d been in a relationship with Ullah for a couple of years and he had picked her up in London before coming to Suffolk for a party.

The couple, who were both 17 at the time of the offences, denied knowing there were drugs in the car.