Man who supplied cannabis awaits court's sentence

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:30 PM March 8, 2022
Sam Fearn, 19, of Genesta Drive, Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds was given a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court

Drug dealer Matthew Newcombe will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on March 22 - he has been told "all options" are open - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 21-year-old Essex man who has admitted being involved in the supply of cannabis will be sentenced later this month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (March 8) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Matthew Newcombe, of Blackbrook Road, Great Horksley.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis between February 27 and June 7, 2020.

Richard Kelly, prosecuting, said the offence related to “a significant quantity of cannabis and a significant period of time".

Steven Dyble, for Newcombe, said his client had no previous convictions for drug offences.

Recorder Gabrielle Posner adjourned sentence on Newcombe until March 22 to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him.

She warned Newcombe the offence was serious and all options would be open to the court at the sentencing hearing.

