News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Dealer may be spared jail after giving up drugs

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:30 AM May 4, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bury St Edmunds man Garry-john Williamson will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Bury St Edmunds man will be sentenced later this month after admitting possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday (May 3) was 42-year-old Garry-john Williamson, formerly of Springfield Road, Bury St Edmunds.

Williamson, who is now homeless, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply on March 13, 2020.

Joanne Eley, for Williamson, said that since his arrest he’d received help for his drug addiction from Turning Point and was no longer using drugs.

Recorder Sarah Przybylska agreed to adjourn sentence until May 30 for a pre-sentence report.

She warned Williamson that the offences he had admitted would normally carry an immediate prison sentence.

However, she said a pre-sentence would look at the progress he’d made with his drug use and look at alternatives to an immediate prison sentence.


Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

People enjoyed a day on Southwold beach despite the cloudy weather on the last day of half term. Pi

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk seaside towns named among best in the UK for coastal holiday

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A dish from Retreat East's kitchen

Food and Drink

Suffolk private members’ club opens restaurant to the public 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
The new Â£1.5 million cafe on the Felixstowe South Seafront

Suffolk Live News

New £1.5m seafront restaurant opens for the first time

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Could you offer any of these animals there forever home in Suffolk?

RSPCA

Could you offer these rescue animals their forever home in Suffolk?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon