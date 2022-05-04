Dealer may be spared jail after giving up drugs

Bury St Edmunds man Garry-john Williamson will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Bury St Edmunds man will be sentenced later this month after admitting possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday (May 3) was 42-year-old Garry-john Williamson, formerly of Springfield Road, Bury St Edmunds.

Williamson, who is now homeless, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply on March 13, 2020.

Joanne Eley, for Williamson, said that since his arrest he’d received help for his drug addiction from Turning Point and was no longer using drugs.

Recorder Sarah Przybylska agreed to adjourn sentence until May 30 for a pre-sentence report.

She warned Williamson that the offences he had admitted would normally carry an immediate prison sentence.

However, she said a pre-sentence would look at the progress he’d made with his drug use and look at alternatives to an immediate prison sentence.



