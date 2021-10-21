News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Cocaine and heroin drug dealing pair to be sentenced

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 1:00 PM October 21, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court

Quin Byrne and Jason Mohammed will be sentenced next month at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

Two men who have admitted being involved in drug dealing will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, October 21, for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link were Quin Byrne, 24, of no fixed address, and Jason Mohammed, 45, of Marine Parade East, Clacton on Sea, Essex.

They admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin between September 1 and September 22 this year.

Sentence was adjourned until November 4 to allow the prosecution to consider bases of plea put forward by the defendants.

Stephen Mather, for Mohammed, who has a previous conviction for supplying cocaine in 2017, told the court his client’s basis of plea stated he had been involved in the supply of drugs to get drugs to feed his own addiction and not for profit.

He said Mohammed had ended up coming to Ipswich after losing his accommodation in Essex, had managed to get off heroin in the past but then had a problem with cocaine.

Jamie Sawyer, for Byrne, said his client had a previous conviction for having a bladed article.

Most Read

  1. 1 Red flooding alert issued for Suffolk coastal town
  2. 2 'Striking' Suffolk eco home featured on Grand Designs up for sale
  3. 3 Suffolk coast flood alert issued including Felixstowe and Ipswich
  1. 4 Two Suffolk homes 30 miles apart struck by lightning
  2. 5 Stu says: He's ours now! The pick-pocket and cheese-gate - Town's 4-0 win
  3. 6 A14 roundabout lanes remain closed as burst water main repaired
  4. 7 Additional measures including face masks to be reintroduced to Suffolk schools
  5. 8 'We were shamed'... Pompey boss Cowley offers no excuses
  6. 9 Family pay tribute to former Suffolk headteacher who has passed away
  7. 10 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
Ipswich Crown Court
Suffolk
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

David Grimwood at the hotplate at The Froize in Chillesford

The Suffolk pub serving a gourmet Sunday lunch three days a week

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
A roundabout off the A14 at Bury St Edmunds has been flooded

A14 | Updated

Engineers repair water main which flooded A14 roundabout

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates his goal against Portsmouth in the first half

Portsmouth vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Blues cruise to victory at Fratton Park

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Gerry the scotsman with Chateau Le LeLande owner Stephanie Jarvis who appears on Escape to the Chateau DIY

TV

Framlingham taxi driver lives double life as Chateau Diaries star

Timothy Bradford

person