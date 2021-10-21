Cocaine and heroin drug dealing pair to be sentenced

Published: 1:00 PM October 21, 2021

Quin Byrne and Jason Mohammed will be sentenced next month at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

Two men who have admitted being involved in drug dealing will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, October 21, for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link were Quin Byrne, 24, of no fixed address, and Jason Mohammed, 45, of Marine Parade East, Clacton on Sea, Essex.

They admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin between September 1 and September 22 this year.

Sentence was adjourned until November 4 to allow the prosecution to consider bases of plea put forward by the defendants.

Stephen Mather, for Mohammed, who has a previous conviction for supplying cocaine in 2017, told the court his client’s basis of plea stated he had been involved in the supply of drugs to get drugs to feed his own addiction and not for profit.

He said Mohammed had ended up coming to Ipswich after losing his accommodation in Essex, had managed to get off heroin in the past but then had a problem with cocaine.

Jamie Sawyer, for Byrne, said his client had a previous conviction for having a bladed article.