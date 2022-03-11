Jailed drug dealers to face confiscation hearing

Kelly Atcheson and Leonard Whistlecraft will have their confiscation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A confiscation hearing for a man and a woman both jailed earlier this year for drug offences in Haverhill has been adjourned until April.

Fifty-year-old Kelly Atcheson, of Sorrell Walk, Haverhill, was jailed for four years in August last year at Ipswich Crown Court for possession with intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and money laundering offences.

On the same occasion, Leonard Whistlecraft, 41, of Meadowsweet Close, Haverhill, was jailed for three years and 246 days for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The pair were arrested in June last year during an investigation into a Class A drug supply business headed by Atcheson in Haverhill.

Atcheson attended a confiscation hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act at Ipswich Crown Court via aprison video link on Thursday (March 10) but Whistlecraft didn’t attend the hearing.

The adjourned hearing will take place on April 25.