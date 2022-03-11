News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Jailed drug dealers to face confiscation hearing

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:30 AM March 11, 2022
Sam Fearn, 19, of Genesta Drive, Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds was given a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court

Kelly Atcheson and Leonard Whistlecraft will have their confiscation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A confiscation hearing for a man and a woman both jailed earlier this year for drug offences in Haverhill has been adjourned until April.

Fifty-year-old Kelly Atcheson, of Sorrell Walk, Haverhill, was jailed for four years in August last year at Ipswich Crown Court for possession with intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and money laundering offences.

On the same occasion, Leonard Whistlecraft, 41, of Meadowsweet Close, Haverhill, was jailed for three years and 246 days for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. 

The pair were arrested in June last year during an investigation into a Class A drug supply business headed by Atcheson in Haverhill. 

Atcheson attended a confiscation hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act at Ipswich Crown Court via aprison video link on Thursday (March 10) but Whistlecraft didn’t attend the hearing.

The adjourned hearing will take place on April 25.

Ipswich Crown Court
Haverhill News

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran outside the Rolls Building, High Court in central London, where he is bringing a legal ac

Ed Sheeran

Part of unreleased Ed Sheeran song accidentally played in court hearing

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Kesgrave shooting jacob talbot-lummis

Suffolk Live News

Kesgrave shooter has 24-year jail term reduced on appeal

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson scores to take Town into a 2-0 lead.

Ipswich Town vs Lincoln City | Live

Matchday Recap: Burns and Jackson beat LIncoln

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
George Edmundson looked uncomfortable ahead of being substituted.

Ipswich Town vs Lincoln City | Match reaction

'I'm not worried' - McKenna on key injuries during Lincoln win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon