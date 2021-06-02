Drug driver admits causing death of 87-year-old woman

Published: 7:32 PM June 2, 2021

A young man has admitted to causing the death of an elderly woman through careless driving in Halstead, while over the drug drive limit.

Callum Brankin hit 87-year-old Barbara Bragg with his green Nissan Micra in Mount Hill on the morning of Saturday, October 12, 2019.

She died and the 23-year-old was arrested and later charged with causing her death.

At Ipswich Crown Court today, Wednesday, June 2, Brankin, of Oxford Meadows, Sible Hedingham, admitted causing careless driving while over the drug drive limit.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on July 9.