East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Drug driver admits causing death of 87-year-old woman

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 7:32 PM June 2, 2021   
23 year-old Callum Brankin admitted causing careless driving at Ipswich Crown Court today

A young man has admitted to causing the death of an elderly woman through careless driving in Halstead, while over the drug drive limit.

Callum Brankin hit 87-year-old Barbara Bragg with his green Nissan Micra in Mount Hill on the morning of Saturday, October 12, 2019.

She died and the 23-year-old was arrested and later charged with causing her death.

At Ipswich Crown Court today, Wednesday, June 2, Brankin, of Oxford Meadows, Sible Hedingham, admitted causing careless driving while over the drug drive limit.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on July 9.

Ipswich Crown Court
West Suffolk News

