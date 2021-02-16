Drug smugglers rescued off Suffolk coast are jailed

Published: 5:54 PM February 16, 2021

Anthony Reilly (left) and Steven Brogan have been jailed - Credit: Suffolk police

Two drug smugglers who made a "daring" trip across the North Sea on a jet ski to pick up £200,000 worth of cocaine and had to be rescued on the return leg have been jailed.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Steven Brogan, 36, and Anthony Reilly, 34, embarked on an "ambitious" mission to collect drugs from Holland before they ran out of fuel and became stranded off the Suffolk coast.

A survey boat reported the incident just before 7pm on September 30, 2020, after the pair approached the vessel and asked for fuel some 27 nautical miles off the Suffolk coast.

The vessel issued a mayday call and a coastguard helicopter and volunteers from Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat ‘Patsy Knight’ attended the scene.

The two men were winched to safety and airlifted to James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

Border Force contacted officers from Suffolk police, who discovered two "brick-like" packages of cocaine.

Hugh Vass, prosecuting, told the court the 2kg of cocaine was worth an estimated street value of £200,000.

Google maps of the North Sea and other diving equipment was later found in a Citroen van belonging to Brogan, the court heard.

The jet ski used by the pair in the North Sea crossing - Credit: Suffolk police

Mark Stevens, representing Brogan, said his client was a competent boxer who ran into financial difficulties.

"He got asked to do this and he agreed," he said.

Stephen Mather, for Reilly, said his client was a plumber and heating engineer by trade but his business had run into trouble due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reilly was allowed to read a letter to the court in which he apologised for making a "life-changing" mistake.

He said he saw the trip as an "instant fix" to his financial problems.

Recorder Richard Christie QC called the trip a "daring exercise".

He said: "It was a deliberate and involved enterprise. This was not a casual trip."

Brogan, of Eskbank in Skelmersdale, Lancashire and Reilly of Yewdale in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, were charged with importing class A drugs and pleaded guilty on October 30.

Appearing for sentence today, Brogan was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison and Reilly was handed seven years.

Detective Inspector Matt Adams, of East CID, Suffolk police, said: "These men acted recklessly and put their lives at risk by crossing the channel to Holland on a jet ski to import class A drugs into Suffolk.

"This incident shows the incredibly dangerous lengths that those involved in the supply of drugs will go to in order to sustain their trade.

"Our compelling evidence and the swift multi-agency response involving Suffolk Constabulary, Border Force, HM Coastguard and the RNLI has resulted in bringing this case before the court and seeing those responsible being brought to justice.

We hope that this sentence will act as a deterrent to criminals trying to bring drugs into our county.”