Drunk man who racially abused police officer arrested in Suffolk town
Published: 7:17 AM October 12, 2022
Updated: 7:55 AM October 12, 2022
A man who had been arrested for being drunk and disorderly in a Suffolk town centre racially abused a police officer while in custody.
The incident happened in Newmarket town centre on Tuesday evening, Mildenhall police said on Twitter.
The man was detained for being drunk and disorderly in a public place, but en route to custody he became aggressive and racially abused the officer.
He was further arrested and will remain in custody for police interview.