Drunk man who racially abused police officer arrested in Suffolk town

A man who had been arrested for being drunk and disorderly in a Suffolk town centre racially abused a police officer while in custody.

The incident happened in Newmarket town centre on Tuesday evening, Mildenhall police said on Twitter.

The man was detained for being drunk and disorderly in a public place, but en route to custody he became aggressive and racially abused the officer.

He was further arrested and will remain in custody for police interview.