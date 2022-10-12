News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drunk man who racially abused police officer arrested in Suffolk town

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:17 AM October 12, 2022
Updated: 7:55 AM October 12, 2022
The incident happened in Newmarket town centre in west Suffolk

The incident happened in Newmarket town centre in west Suffolk

A man who had been arrested for being drunk and disorderly in a Suffolk town centre racially abused a police officer while in custody.

The incident happened in Newmarket town centre on Tuesday evening, Mildenhall police said on Twitter.

The man was detained for being drunk and disorderly in a public place, but en route to custody he became aggressive and racially abused the officer.

He was further arrested and will remain in custody for police interview.

