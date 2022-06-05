'Drunk' woman allegedly assaulted two Suffolk police officers
Published: 11:27 AM June 5, 2022
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting two police officers.
Officers were called yesterday evening, June 4, to reports of a drunk woman smashing glass and trying to fight members of the public in Haverhill.
When police arrived, the woman "kicked off" and assaulted both of the attending officers, according to a tweet from Haverhill Police.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.
