East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Drunk' woman allegedly assaulted two Suffolk police officers

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:27 AM June 5, 2022
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

A woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting two police officers in Haverhill (stock photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting two police officers.

Officers were called yesterday evening, June 4, to reports of a drunk woman smashing glass and trying to fight members of the public in Haverhill.

When police arrived, the woman "kicked off" and assaulted both of the attending officers, according to a tweet from Haverhill Police.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Haverhill News

