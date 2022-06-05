'Drunk' woman allegedly assaulted two Suffolk police officers

A woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting two police officers in Haverhill (stock photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting two police officers.

Officers were called yesterday evening, June 4, to reports of a drunk woman smashing glass and trying to fight members of the public in Haverhill.

As I was finishing shift today a Grade A came in & #NRT1 needed assistance.



Reports of a drunk female smashing glass & trying to fight people in public.

Officers arrived & the female kicked off, assaulting both of us in the process.



She has been arrested.



👮🏽#itsnotok #821 #118 pic.twitter.com/64XkPDjZ5z — Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) June 4, 2022

When police arrived, the woman "kicked off" and assaulted both of the attending officers, according to a tweet from Haverhill Police.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.

