'Heavily intoxicated' man threatened to knock out staff member at railway station

Published: 5:30 AM May 5, 2021

Marc Wilcox was sentenced for the offence at Stowmarket Railway Station - Credit: Archant

A drunken man who threatened to "knock out" a member of staff at Stowmarket Railway Station has been ordered to pay compensation.

Marc Wilcox, 42, was "heavily intoxicated" when he was seen staggering around the station on October 23 last year, magistrates in Ipswich heard.

Wilcox, who was with another man, had been drinking lager and vodka with friends in Stowmarket and said he was on his way back to Bury St Edmunds.

Norajane Egbulefu, prosecuting, said Wilcox, of Nelson Road, Bury St Edmunds, swore at a member of staff when asked if he had a facemask.

Wilcox was then told he was too intoxicated to travel, and he continued to swear before telling a member of staff he would knock him out, the court heard.

"He also stated he would put him on the tracks," Miss Egbulefu told magistrates.

The police were called and arrested Wilcox after finding him in the car park, the court heard.

He was handcuffed and placed into a British Transport Police (BTP) van, where he "repeatedly and deliberately" smashed his head against the cage in the back of the vehicle.

This caused a cut on his head and he "sprayed and spat blood" across the van while shouting and swearing at officers, the court heard.

The van required specialist cleaning which cost £178.24, Miss Egbulefu said.

Wilcox appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Wilcox pleaded guilty to using threatening words or behaviour and criminal damage.

During police interview, Wilcox said he could not remember anything from 2pm on the day as he had been drinking with friends.

He added he should not have been drinking alcohol as was on medication at the time.

The court heard that Wilcox had 11 previous convictions for 17 offences.

Shelley Drew, mitigating, said Wilcox appeared before magistrates the following day for separate offences and was sentenced to a community order.

She said he had been complying with the order and apologised to the two members of staff from Greater Anglia and BTP for the "wholly unpleasant behaviour".

Magistrates ordered Wilcox to pay £178.24 in compensation to BTP as well as £100 each to the two members of staff on duty at Stowmarket station.

He was not ordered to pay costs or a victim surcharge.