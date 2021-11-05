Drunken woman kicked out at two police officers

A drunken woman who kicked two police officers in Sudbury has been handed a community order.

Rosie Gardiner, 30, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court for sentence on Friday having previously pleaded guilty to a drunk and disorderly charge and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Police in Sudbury were called around 7pm on August 14 this year to reports a woman was lying on grass outside a property, the court heard.

Officers arrived and spoke with the woman, who they identified to be Gardiner, and she explained she had been involved in an argument with her boyfriend.

Police agreed to take her home but when they arrived at Gardiner's address, they found out she did not have a key.

Officers attempted to contact family members and find Gardiner a suitable place to stay, but her behaviour then became erratic and she started swearing, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told the court.

She kicked out at two officers, striking one in the thigh and another in the stomach. No serious injuries were caused, the court heard.

Gardiner, of Turner Close, Sudbury, was sentenced to a 12-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation activity days.

She was also ordered to pay compensation of £75 to each officer assaulted.



