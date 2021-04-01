Burglars steal pieces of silver in home break-in

Published: 1:26 PM April 1, 2021

Several pieces of silver were taken, including a candle stick. Stock image - Credit: Getty Images/Hemera

Several pieces of silver were stolen during a burglary of a house in Haughley - including a candle stick, bowl, figurine and match box.

The incident happened at some point between Friday, March 27, and Tuesday, March 30 at a home in Duke Street.

The intruder or intruders searched the property carefully and took various items, as well as a barometer.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the dates stated - or knows who was responsible - should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime reference 37/15774/21

Alternatively, you can email William.Wright1@suffolk.police.uk or use the police website here.